KuCoin Sponsors the 3rd India Blockchain Tour: A Deep Dive Into Digital Finance's Future

KuCoin will sponsor the 3rd India Blockchain Tour from July 13 to August 31, 2024, covering six major cities. The event aims to unite blockchain enthusiasts and explore Web3 and blockchain trends. KuCoin's initiatives and campaigns underscore its commitment to innovation and customer protection.

Victoria | Updated: 10-07-2024 17:07 IST
KuCoin, famously dubbed 'the People's Exchange,' is thrilled to announce its title sponsorship for the third edition of the India Blockchain Tour. This key event, spanning six major Indian cities, will kick off in New Delhi and journey through Hyderabad, Mumbai, Bangalore, Chennai, and close in Kolkata, from July 13 to August 31, 2024. This comes after KuCoin became one of the first global crypto exchanges to register with India's Financial Intelligence Unit (FIU) earlier this year.

The India Blockchain Tour aims to bring together blockchain enthusiasts, industry leaders, developers, and innovators nationwide to delve into the latest developments in Web3, blockchain technology, and the future of digital finance. KuCoin's 'Into the Cryptoverse Report (India Version)' reveals that over 115 million Indians have already invested in cryptocurrencies. Projections indicate that by 2030, the total value of crypto investments in India will exceed US$241 million, highlighting the crucial role of events like the India Blockchain Tour in promoting decentralized networks.

In a recent interview, Johnny Lyu, CEO of KuCoin, stressed the company's dedication to these core principles: 'As the industry evolves, so has our approach to governance and technology. We've restructured our organization, upgraded our systems, and spearheaded new industry standards in compliance. Our investment in innovative programs and advanced compliance technologies underscores our commitment to customer protection.' The 'Historic Carnival' campaign launched in India offers exciting rewards for both new and existing users, enhancing the India Blockchain Tour experience.

