Left Menu

Tata Steel Embarks on Carbon Reduction Initiative with Virtual Carbon Bank

Tata Steel has launched a virtual carbon bank aimed at turning carbon dioxide into a valuable asset. The initiative aims to measure and manage CO2 savings from various sustainability projects, creating revenue for further decarbonization. Independent auditors will verify the CO2 savings, certifying them for deposit in the virtual bank.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jamshedpur | Updated: 10-07-2024 18:20 IST | Created: 10-07-2024 18:20 IST
Tata Steel Embarks on Carbon Reduction Initiative with Virtual Carbon Bank
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • India

Tata Steel has launched a virtual repository known as a carbon bank, designed to transform carbon dioxide into a value-creating asset for future use, the company announced on Wednesday.

Emitted from the use of fossil fuels in industry and transportation, CO2 is widely considered a harmful substance. The steel sector, heavily reliant on coal and fossil fuels, contributes significantly to CO2 emissions.

The carbon bank intends to measure and manage CO2 savings generated through various sustainability projects. These savings not only help in meeting environmental goals but also offer the potential for revenue generation, which can be reinvested in further efforts to reduce carbon emissions.

Rajiv Mangal, Vice President (Safety, Health & Sustainability) at Tata Steel, highlighted the company's proactive approach in addressing global sustainability challenges. He stressed, 'This initiative underscores our unwavering commitment to sustainability across environmental, societal, and business domains.'

Initially, Tata Steel will identify decarbonization projects capable of reducing CO2 emissions in different production processes. These reductions will be rigorously audited and verified by an independent auditor. Verified CO2 savings will then be certified and deposited in the virtual carbon bank.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Adidas' Triumph Amid Nike's Setback: A New Era in Sportswear?

Adidas' Triumph Amid Nike's Setback: A New Era in Sportswear?

 Global
2
Govt Releases CCUS Framework for Consultation to Reduce CO2 Emissions

Govt Releases CCUS Framework for Consultation to Reduce CO2 Emissions

 New Zealand
3
Bringing Life Into Warzone: Mothers' Struggles in Gaza

Bringing Life Into Warzone: Mothers' Struggles in Gaza

 Global
4
Brazil's Quest for Redemption: Neymar's Influence on World Cup Hopes

Brazil's Quest for Redemption: Neymar's Influence on World Cup Hopes

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sustainable Solutions for EV Battery Recycling: An Advanced Optimization Framework

Strategic Timing in Renewable Energy Investments: Optimizing Costs and Emissions

AI-Powered Energy Management: Cutting Costs and Carbon Footprints in Dairy Farming

Navigating Risks in Uganda's Public-Private Partnerships: A Path to Infrastructure Development

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024