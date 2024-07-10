Left Menu

Germany's Plan to Phase Out Chinese Tech from 5G Network

Germany's government and mobile carriers have agreed to phase out Chinese technology components from the country's 5G network over the next five years. The plan involves removing critical parts by 2026 and later eliminating antenna and transmission components by 2029. Talks with mobile carriers are ongoing.

Updated: 10-07-2024 19:42 IST | Created: 10-07-2024 19:42 IST
Germany has struck an agreement with its mobile phone carriers to phase out components by Chinese tech companies from the nation's 5G wireless network over the next five years, according to reports from multiple German media outlets. Major operators like Deutsche Telekom, Vodafone, and Telefonica Deutschland will be given extended deadlines to replace critical parts.

The pact, largely driven by national security concerns, stipulates that by 2026, technology made by companies such as Huawei and ZTE will be removed from the core 5G data centres. A second phase aims to eradicate the use of Chinese-made parts in antennas, transmission lines, and towers by 2029.

When approached for comments, Germany's interior ministry confirmed that discussions with mobile carriers about the plan are ongoing.

