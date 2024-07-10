Left Menu

Microsoft Drops Board Observer Role at OpenAI Amid Antitrust Scrutiny

Microsoft has relinquished its observer seat on OpenAI's board to alleviate antitrust concerns from U.S. and UK regulators regarding its control over the AI startup. Meanwhile, Apple has opted not to take an observer role on OpenAI's board. Both companies are addressing regulatory scrutiny and expanding their AI offerings.

Updated: 10-07-2024 20:35 IST | Created: 10-07-2024 20:35 IST
Microsoft has decided to give up its board observer seat at OpenAI, aiming to alleviate concerns from U.S. and UK antitrust regulators over the extent of its influence on the AI startup amid the rising popularity of generative artificial intelligence.

A source at the U.S. Federal Trade Commission indicated that this move might not resolve the agency's concerns, as they are reviewing antitrust issues related to transactions by Big Tech and top AI firms. At the same time, Apple, which recently announced plans to integrate OpenAI's chatbot ChatGPT into its devices, has also decided against taking an observer role on OpenAI's board, according to the Financial Times.

In a letter to OpenAI, Microsoft mentioned its observer seat provided insights without compromising the board's independence and cited OpenAI's innovations and partnerships as reasons for relinquishing its position. Meanwhile, EU regulators have stated Microsoft does not control OpenAI under current merger rules, but British and U.S. antitrust watchdogs continue to scrutinize Microsoft's influence.

An antitrust lawyer noted that by giving up the observer seat, Microsoft is making it more difficult for regulators to prove control over OpenAI. As both companies aim to sell AI technologies and generate revenue, Microsoft's move is seen as a strategic effort to diversify its AI offerings and address regulatory concerns.

