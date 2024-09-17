Left Menu

New Study Shows Drivers Increasingly Distracted by Partial Automation Systems

A new study by the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety reveals that partial automation systems, like Tesla's Autopilot and Volvo's Pilot Assist, encourage drivers to engage in non-driving activities, leading to increased distractions. This highlights the need for better safeguards to prevent misuse and ensure attentive driving.

A new study by the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS) reveals that drivers are more likely to engage in non-driving activities such as checking their phones or eating when using partial automation systems. The research involved month-long studies with Tesla's Autopilot and Volvo's Pilot Assist, focusing on driver behavior and its evolution over time.

Despite challenges in launching fully driverless taxis, major automakers are rushing to deploy technologies that partially automate routine driving tasks. This race has sparked concerns regarding driver distraction and crashes involving such technology. The study emphasizes the need for robust safeguards to ensure attentive driving and prevent misuse.

IIHS President David Harkey stated, 'These results are a good reminder of how people learn. If you train them that paying attention means nudging the steering wheel every few seconds, then that's exactly what they'll do.' The study highlighted the high level of distraction among drivers using these systems, pointing out the necessity for continuous monitoring and prompt intervention.

