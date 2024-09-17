Left Menu

Historic Success: Electronica India 2024 Showcases Global Electronics Innovations

Electronica India 2024, held at India Expo Mart Ltd., marked a historic success as Southeast Asia's premier electronics trade fair. The event saw 45,532 visitors engage in over 2,000 B2B meetings, with participation from 839 companies across 29 countries. Esteemed government officials, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, graced the event, underscoring India's growing prominence in electronics and semiconductors. Keynote conferences and forums provided invaluable industry insights, cementing the event's status as a central hub for innovation and business growth.

Electronica India 2024, touted as Southeast Asia's foremost platform for the electronics industry, concluded with record-breaking success. Held at India Expo Mart Ltd., this year's edition attracted 45,532 trade visitors and facilitated over 2,000 B2B meetings.

The event was graced by high-profile attendees, including India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Chief Ministers, and Union Ministers, emphasizing the nation's rising importance in the global electronics sector. The trade fair featured 839 companies from 29 countries showcasing cutting-edge innovations.

Reflecting on the event's impact, industry executives lauded the networking opportunities and business growth prospects it afforded. Conferences on semiconductors, electric vehicles, and display manufacturing highlighted the forum's excellence in industry collaboration and innovation.

