Historic Success: Electronica India 2024 Showcases Global Electronics Innovations

Electronica India 2024, touted as Southeast Asia's foremost platform for the electronics industry, concluded with record-breaking success. Held at India Expo Mart Ltd., this year's edition attracted 45,532 trade visitors and facilitated over 2,000 B2B meetings.

The event was graced by high-profile attendees, including India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Chief Ministers, and Union Ministers, emphasizing the nation's rising importance in the global electronics sector. The trade fair featured 839 companies from 29 countries showcasing cutting-edge innovations.

Reflecting on the event's impact, industry executives lauded the networking opportunities and business growth prospects it afforded. Conferences on semiconductors, electric vehicles, and display manufacturing highlighted the forum's excellence in industry collaboration and innovation.

