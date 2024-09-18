Kremlin Deems NATO Chief's Remarks on Ukraine's Western Missile Use 'Dangerous'
The Kremlin has criticized comments by NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg, who suggested Western approval for Ukraine to use long-range missiles against Russia wouldn’t be a red line. Moscow termed these remarks dangerous and unprofessional. Ukrainian President Zelenskiy has been seeking Western missiles to hinder Russian attacks.
The Kremlin on Wednesday criticized NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg's comments, describing them as 'dangerous.' Stoltenberg, in an interview with The Times, suggested that Western approval for Ukraine to use long-range missiles against Russia would not be a red line for Moscow.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has been urging Western allies for months to allow Ukraine to deploy Western missiles like the U.S. ATACMS and British Storm Shadows into Russia. The aim is to limit Moscow's capacity to launch attacks.
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov responded by calling Stoltenberg's remarks 'short-sighted and unprofessional,' emphasizing that ignoring the Russian president's warnings is a dangerous move.
