AI Alliance Expands: 7 Indian Members Join Global AI Community
The AI Alliance has expanded its membership to include seven new members from India, such as Infosys and IIT Madras' AI4Bharat. Founded in 2023, this global community aims to advance safe and responsible AI through open innovation, adding to founding members like IBM and Meta.
The AI Alliance has announced the inclusion of seven new members from India, further expanding its global footprint. The new members are Infosys, AI4Bharat (IIT Madras), IIT Jodhpur, KissanAI, People+AI, Sarvam AI, and Wadhwani AI.
Established in 2023, the AI Alliance comprises technology developers, researchers, and industry leaders who are committed to fostering safe and responsible AI through open innovation. They join original founding members IBM, Meta, and IIT Bombay.
'By joining the AI Alliance, these organizations gain access to a collaborative network and global expertise, enabling them to effectively address the ethical and technical challenges of AI in India,' stated Amith Singhee, Director of IBM Research India and CTO of IBM India and South Asia. Meta India Vice President Shivnath Thukral highlighted that the inclusion of Indian entities signifies India's rising influence in the global AI sector.
(With inputs from agencies.)
