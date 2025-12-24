Italy Takes Stand Against Meta's AI Chatbot Monopoly

In a bold move, Italy's antitrust authority has instructed Meta Platforms to halt contract terms potentially barring rival AI chatbots from WhatsApp. This comes amid ongoing investigations into alleged abuse of market dominance by the tech giant. A Meta spokesperson criticized the decision as "fundamentally flawed," mentioning the strain AI imposes on their platforms.

This development is part of a broader European initiative to regulate Big Tech, as the European Union grapples with fostering growth while curbing excessive influence. The AGCM highlighted concerns over limited market access and potential consumer harm due to Meta's practices in the AI chatbot arena.

The probe, initially launched in July, expanded to include WhatsApp's updated business terms, which reportedly hinder Meta AI competitors. EU regulators are conducting a parallel investigation, reflecting a stricter European regulatory stance compared to the more permissive U.S. approach, which has led to friction with U.S. tech corporations and political figures.