Unbelievable Discounts and New Color Variants on Motorola Smartphones Ahead of Flipkart’s Big Billion Days Sale

Motorola has announced significant discounts on its popular smartphones, including the motorola edge50 Pro, motorola edge50 Fusion, motorola edge50 Neo, moto g85 5G, and moto g64 5G, ahead of Flipkart's Big Billion Days Sale. The company is also introducing new color variants and advanced features in these models to attract customers.

New Delhi, India – Motorola is offering remarkable discounts on its top smartphone models as part of the Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale. The event features significant price drops on devices such as the motorola edge50 Pro, motorola edge50 Fusion, and motorola edge50 Neo, alongside new color variants for a vibrant festive season.

The motorola edge50 Pro stands out with its AI-powered Pro-Grade Camera, validated by Pantone™ for true-to-life color output, available at an effective price of Rs. 27,999. The motorola edge50 Fusion and motorola edge50 Neo also feature advanced camera technology and display options, catering to a range of consumer needs.

Additions to the popular moto g series, including the moto g85 5G and moto g64 5G, will come in new colors and offer segment-leading features at affordable prices. These offerings underline Motorola's commitment to innovation and consumer satisfaction during the festive sale period.

