Tech Luminary Mayank Bidawatka's New Venture: Billion Hearts Attracts Major Backing

Renowned entrepreneur and former Koo co-founder, Mayank Bidawatka, has taken the wraps off his latest entrepreneurial endeavor, Billion Hearts Software Technologies. The Bengaluru-based startup has successfully closed an angel funding round of USD 250,000, with investments coming from prominent figures in the tech industry.

Billion Hearts, incorporated last month, aims to create user-friendly digital consumer products for a global market. Its first product, expected to launch by the end of this year, will enter a beta phase for early users who sign up on its website, as per a company release.

The startup, which is currently staffed by a small team of engineers, boasts of a formidable list of backers including ex-founders of redBus, Ola, Myntra, and tech veterans from InMobi Group, Flipkart, and Facebook, among others. Bidawatka's previous venture, Koo, which shut down recently due to funding difficulties, had once been a significant player in the Indian tech ecosystem.

