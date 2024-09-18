Left Menu

Boeing Furloughs Thousands Amid Strike

Boeing announced temporary furloughs for tens of thousands of employees after 30,000 machinists went on strike, halting production. The strike demands include a 40% raise over four years. The ongoing strike, Boeing's first since 2008, risks severe financial repercussions for the company.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-09-2024 22:08 IST | Created: 18-09-2024 22:08 IST
Boeing Furloughs Thousands Amid Strike
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Boeing announced on Wednesday that it will temporarily furlough tens of thousands of employees after approximately 30,000 machinists went on strike, halting production of the 737 MAX and other models. CEO Kelly Ortberg confirmed the company's plan to institute rolling furloughs lasting one week every four weeks for specific employees during the strike's duration.

Ortberg also stated that Boeing executives and leaders would receive a pay reduction during the strike. In contract negotiations, the union demands a 40% raise over four years, far above Boeing's 25% offer. Analysts warn a prolonged strike could cost Boeing billions, possibly affecting its credit rating. This marks Boeing's first strike since 2008.

The strike has disrupted production of Boeing's high-demand 737 MAX jets, 777, and 767 aircraft, affecting delivery schedules. Efforts to cut costs include a hiring freeze and limiting parts orders, except for the 787 Dreamliner. Boeing's shares have already fallen 40% this year, despite a slight uptick to $156.86 on Wednesday.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Red Bull's Strategic Shuffle: Promoting Talent Amid Key Departures

Red Bull's Strategic Shuffle: Promoting Talent Amid Key Departures

 United Kingdom
2
Gary Kirsten Pushes For Consistent Cricket Style Across Pakistan Formats

Gary Kirsten Pushes For Consistent Cricket Style Across Pakistan Formats

 Pakistan
3
Investors Await Fed's Interest Rate Decision Amid Market Uncertainty

Investors Await Fed's Interest Rate Decision Amid Market Uncertainty

 Global
4
Fed's Revision: Lower Interest Rates Expected Amid Rising Unemployment

Fed's Revision: Lower Interest Rates Expected Amid Rising Unemployment

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cybersecurity in Emerging Markets: Urgent Need for Investment and Global Collaboration

Tackling Energy Poverty in Romania: A Path to Financial Relief and Sustainable Solutions

Transforming Artisanal Mining: The World Bank's Vision for Sustainability and Economic Impact

Assessing Flood Risks: How Climate Change Threatens Financial Stability in the Netherlands

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024