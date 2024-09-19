Brazil's Supreme Court Cracks Down on Elon Musk's Platform X

Brazil's Supreme Court has mandated that the Elon Musk-owned social media platform X must adhere to an earlier suspension order or incur a daily fine of 5 million reais ($921,726.95), according to a court decision made public on Thursday.

On Wednesday, many users in Brazil regained access to X after a network update appeared to bypass the court-imposed blockade. This action has already resulted in a 5 million-real fine, as per the recent court decision. (Current exchange rate: $1 = 5.4246 reais)

The court's decision underscores the seriousness of the suspension and the significant financial penalties for non-compliance, emphasizing the judiciary's resolve to enforce its rulings.

(With inputs from agencies.)