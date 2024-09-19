EU Pushes Apple to Open Its Ecosystem Under Digital Markets Act

Left Menu

The European Union is advancing steps to ensure Apple's iPhone and iPad systems are compatible with competitor technologies under its Digital Markets Act. The initiative aims to prevent Big Tech dominance by mandating system interoperability. Apple has expressed its intent to cooperate while maintaining user protection.

Updated: 19-09-2024 19:26 IST
The European Union announced Thursday plans to compel Apple to make its iPhone and iPad operating systems compatible with competing technologies, in accordance with the bloc's stringent new digital guidelines.

The European Commission revealed the initiation of two 'specification proceedings' critical to the 27-nation bloc's Digital Markets Act (DMA) requirements. The DMA aims to prevent Big Tech entities from monopolizing digital markets through the enforcement of interoperability, making it easier for consumers to switch between platforms.

One proceeding targets how connected devices, such as smartwatches and headphones, will achieve 'effective interoperability' with Apple's iOS. The second scrutinizes Apple's handling of interoperability requests from developers, emphasizing transparency, timeliness, and fairness. This process will take up to six months, with findings to be presented to Apple for compliance.

This marks the DMA's first application since its enactment. Concurrently, Apple faces ongoing investigations over its App Store practices.

Margrethe Vestager, the EU's competition policy executive vice president, stated that this move will provide necessary clarity for both developers and Apple. Apple has acknowledged these proceedings, asserting that its existing interoperability measures safeguard user security and pledging constructive cooperation with the commission.

