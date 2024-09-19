BEL and Reliasat Ink Agreement to Propel Space Product Collaboration

Navaratna Defence PSU Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL) on Thursday inked a teaming agreement with Reliasat Inc. Canada to collaborate on space products. According to officials, this partnership is set to leverage the unique capabilities of both entities in the space domain.

This strategic move aligns with the Government of India's 'Atmanirbhar Bharat' and 'Make-in-India' initiatives, aiming to enable BEL's entry into the burgeoning space segment and to strengthen its existing portfolio, BEL stated.

Reliasat, known for developing space-based smart satellites and deep space solutions, brings its expertise in enabling internet from space through high-capacity connectivity, enhancing BEL's leadership position in India's Defence and Strategic Electronics market, the statement added.

(With inputs from agencies.)