BEL and Reliasat Ink Agreement to Propel Space Product Collaboration

Navaratna Defence PSU Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL) signed a teaming agreement with Reliasat Inc. Canada to collaborate on space products. This aims to leverage both companies' expertise and supports the 'Atmanirbhar Bharat' and 'Make-in-India' initiatives, further expanding BEL's portfolio in the space industry.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 19-09-2024 20:05 IST | Created: 19-09-2024 20:05 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Navaratna Defence PSU Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL) on Thursday inked a teaming agreement with Reliasat Inc. Canada to collaborate on space products. According to officials, this partnership is set to leverage the unique capabilities of both entities in the space domain.

This strategic move aligns with the Government of India's 'Atmanirbhar Bharat' and 'Make-in-India' initiatives, aiming to enable BEL's entry into the burgeoning space segment and to strengthen its existing portfolio, BEL stated.

Reliasat, known for developing space-based smart satellites and deep space solutions, brings its expertise in enabling internet from space through high-capacity connectivity, enhancing BEL's leadership position in India's Defence and Strategic Electronics market, the statement added.

(With inputs from agencies.)

