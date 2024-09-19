Left Menu

Global Hunt Intensifies Over Explosive Pagers in Lebanon

Bulgaria and Norway have become key focal points in the investigation into who supplied Hezbollah with explosive pagers, leading to fatalities in Lebanon. Israel is suspected, though it has not commented. Authorities in various countries, including Taiwan and Hungary, are following leads to uncover the supply chain behind the attacks.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-09-2024 22:40 IST | Created: 19-09-2024 22:40 IST
Bulgaria and Norway became new focal points on Thursday of a global hunt to identify who supplied Hezbollah with the explosive pagers that detonated in Lebanon this week, dealing a deadly blow to the militant group. Security sources attributed the explosions to Israel, which claimed 12 lives and injured more than 2,300.

The investigation spans several countries, including Taiwan, Hungary, and Bulgaria, but the exact mechanism and contributors behind the pager attacks remain unclear. Two possible theories suggest that the pagers were either intercepted and rigged with explosives after leaving factories, or that Israel orchestrated the entire supply chain.

Bulgaria has initiated an investigation into a company's possible involvement, with local media pointing to Sofia-based Norta Global Ltd. While documents suggest the transaction involved 1.6 million euros, confirming these claims has proven challenging. Norta's founder in Norway and related parties in Budapest have so far declined to provide further comment, leaving many questions unanswered.

(With inputs from agencies.)

