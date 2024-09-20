Left Menu

Elon Musk's X Faces Legal Battle with Brazil's Supreme Court

Elon Musk's social media platform X is preparing to present a legal representative to Brazil's Supreme Court following a ruling that temporarily suspended its operations due to concerns over hate speech. X's legal team is working with the court, despite previous instances of defiance and orders to remove content.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-09-2024 04:05 IST | Created: 20-09-2024 04:05 IST
Elon Musk's X Faces Legal Battle with Brazil's Supreme Court

Elon Musk's social media platform X is gearing up to announce a legal representative to Brazil's Supreme Court "very soon," the company's lawyers revealed on Thursday. This action comes in response to a recent court ruling aimed at shutting down X's operations in the country over issues related to hate speech dissemination.

According to Andre Zonaro and Sergio Rosenthal, X's newly appointed lawyers in Brazil, the firm has already submitted documentation to the Supreme Court indicating that a legal representative will soon be designated. As of now, the representative is in the process of being selected.

In a ruling last August, after a prolonged dispute between Musk and Brazilian Justice Alexandre de Moraes, the Supreme Court ordered the suspension of X by mandating mobile and internet providers to block the platform. While access to the platform was briefly restored on Wednesday due to a network update, X faces potential daily fines if it attempts to bypass the ruling again. The company attributed the temporary restoration to a technical error.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Colombia Halts Peace Talks with ELN After Deadly Attack

Colombia Halts Peace Talks with ELN After Deadly Attack

 Global
2
U.S. Dollar's Rollercoaster: Fed's Rate Cut and Market Reaction

U.S. Dollar's Rollercoaster: Fed's Rate Cut and Market Reaction

 Global
3
Sudan's Path to Peace: Army and RSF Leaders Respond to Biden's Call

Sudan's Path to Peace: Army and RSF Leaders Respond to Biden's Call

 Global
4
Strategic Synergy: Quad Summit in Delaware Set to Reaffirm Global Ties

Strategic Synergy: Quad Summit in Delaware Set to Reaffirm Global Ties

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Labor Protection: The Rise of Flexible Employment in China

Beyond Cigarettes: The Growing Value of Tobacco Waste in Agriculture and Energy

Empowering Older Populations: The Role of Age-Disaggregated Data in Achieving SDGs

Global Effort to Prevent GBS in Newborns: WHO's New Screening and Prophylaxis Guidelines

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024