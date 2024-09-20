Elon Musk's X Faces Legal Battle with Brazil's Supreme Court

Elon Musk's social media platform X is gearing up to announce a legal representative to Brazil's Supreme Court "very soon," the company's lawyers revealed on Thursday. This action comes in response to a recent court ruling aimed at shutting down X's operations in the country over issues related to hate speech dissemination.

According to Andre Zonaro and Sergio Rosenthal, X's newly appointed lawyers in Brazil, the firm has already submitted documentation to the Supreme Court indicating that a legal representative will soon be designated. As of now, the representative is in the process of being selected.

In a ruling last August, after a prolonged dispute between Musk and Brazilian Justice Alexandre de Moraes, the Supreme Court ordered the suspension of X by mandating mobile and internet providers to block the platform. While access to the platform was briefly restored on Wednesday due to a network update, X faces potential daily fines if it attempts to bypass the ruling again. The company attributed the temporary restoration to a technical error.

