Rapyder Unveils Tech Studio for Seamless Cloud and AI Experience

Rapyder Cloud Solutions has launched Rapyder Tech Studio, a groundbreaking platform that allows customers to experiment with and purchase cloud and generative AI solutions online. The platform aims to accelerate business innovation by offering a user-friendly interface, comprehensive product catalog, and real-time trial capabilities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bangalore | Updated: 20-09-2024 14:45 IST | Created: 20-09-2024 14:45 IST
Rapyder Cloud Solutions, a leading player in cloud consulting and services, has announced the launch of Rapyder Tech Studio, a pioneering platform designed for 'Try & Buy' Cloud and Generative AI solutions online. This new service enables customers to experiment in real-time, seamlessly book a proof-of-concept (POC), and drive innovation more efficiently.

The Tech Studio simplifies customer interactions by providing an easy, intuitive way to explore and acquire the solutions they need. With a broad array of cloud and Generative AI products tailored to various industries, the platform empowers customers to make informed decisions quickly, significantly impacting their businesses.

Amit Gupta, Founder & CEO of Rapyder Cloud Solutions, stated, 'We're thrilled to launch Rapyder Tech Studio, a platform that empowers our customers to easily try and buy cutting-edge Cloud and Gen AI solutions. This initiative reflects our commitment to enhancing their cloud experience.'

About Rapyder: Founded in 2017 and headquartered in Bangalore, Rapyder specializes in Strategic Cloud Consulting, Migration and Modernization, Generative AI, Data Analytics, AI/ML, and Managed Cloud Services. The company has achieved significant accolades, including multiple AWS competencies and recognition as AWS Consulting Partner of the Year 2021 (India) and AWS Migration Partner of the Year 2022 (India).

(With inputs from agencies.)

