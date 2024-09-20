Hezbollah's Explosive Walkie-Talkies: A Dangerous Revelation

Recent explosions in Hezbollah's walkie-talkies were attributed to batteries loaded with PETN, a highly explosive compound, a Lebanese source revealed to Reuters.

The explosive material was cleverly integrated into the battery packs, making detection nearly impossible. Hundreds of walkie-talkies detonated, following an earlier explosion of thousands of Hezbollah's pagers.

Pictures of the affected devices bore labels 'ICOM' and 'made in Japan'. Icom, however, stopped producing those radio models a decade ago, with most on sale now being counterfeits. General Manager Yoshiki Enomoto hinted that older Icom devices might have been modified into bombs.

Enomoto explained that incorporating an explosive device into the main walkie-talkie body would be challenging due to packed electronics, making the detachable battery pack a more likely place for the explosive. Even separated battery packs were involved in explosions, sources confirmed.

A Lebanese security source earlier disclosed to Reuters that explosives were embedded in the pagers, designed to avoid detection. Another source indicated that up to three grams (0.11 ounce) of explosives had been hidden in the new pagers months before the blasts.

(With inputs from agencies.)