Court Reserves Verdict on Christian Michel's Bail Modification Plea in AgustaWestland Case

A Rouse Avenue court is set to announce its decision on altering the bail conditions for accused Christian Michel James in the AgustaWestland CBI case. James remains in custody since 2018. The court will deliver the outcome on December 23 following deliberations from both the defense and prosecution.

Representative Image (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Rouse Avenue court reserved its decision on a plea by Christian Michel James, accused in the AgustaWestland VIP Chopper CBI case, seeking changes to his bail conditions. The British national has been detained since December 4, 2018, following his extradition from Dubai.

Special Judge Sanjay Jindal put off the decision after hearing from defense counsel and Special Public Prosecutor D P Singh, along with Advocate Manu Mishra. The court is scheduled to announce its ruling on December 23. Meanwhile, James was recently released in a connected money laundering case.

The defense argues James has served the maximum seven-year sentence, while the CBI cites forgery charges under IPC Section 467, potentially leading to life imprisonment. Allegations also question James's detention conditions, citing legal debates over extradition terms and procedural inconsistencies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

