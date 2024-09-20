Samsung India's Urgent Call to Striking Workers

Samsung India has issued a warning notice to its striking workers, citing relevant legal policies as the basis for their position. The company has urged the workers to return to their duties immediately.

In their statement, Samsung emphasized that the safety and wellbeing of their employees remain top priorities. The company assured that they are committed to addressing and resolving the issues raised by the striking workers.

The strike has affected operations at Samsung's plant near Chennai, prompting further company coverage to monitor the developments.

