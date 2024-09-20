Left Menu

Samsung India's Urgent Call to Striking Workers

Samsung India has issued a warning notice to its striking workers, urging them to return to work immediately. The company emphasizes that the safety and wellbeing of workers are priorities and is committed to resolving the issues arising at their plant near Chennai.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-09-2024 16:43 IST | Created: 20-09-2024 16:43 IST
Samsung India's Urgent Call to Striking Workers
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Samsung India has issued a warning notice to its striking workers, citing relevant legal policies as the basis for their position. The company has urged the workers to return to their duties immediately.

In their statement, Samsung emphasized that the safety and wellbeing of their employees remain top priorities. The company assured that they are committed to addressing and resolving the issues raised by the striking workers.

The strike has affected operations at Samsung's plant near Chennai, prompting further company coverage to monitor the developments.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Colombia Halts Peace Talks with ELN After Deadly Attack

Colombia Halts Peace Talks with ELN After Deadly Attack

 Global
2
U.S. Dollar's Rollercoaster: Fed's Rate Cut and Market Reaction

U.S. Dollar's Rollercoaster: Fed's Rate Cut and Market Reaction

 Global
3
Sudan's Path to Peace: Army and RSF Leaders Respond to Biden's Call

Sudan's Path to Peace: Army and RSF Leaders Respond to Biden's Call

 Global
4
Strategic Synergy: Quad Summit in Delaware Set to Reaffirm Global Ties

Strategic Synergy: Quad Summit in Delaware Set to Reaffirm Global Ties

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Bridging the Gaps: Social Protection in Indonesia’s Remote Areas Faces Key Challenges

Protecting Kenya's Fisheries: How Social Protection Can Save Livelihoods and the Environment

Navigating the Complex Path to Successful Subsidy Reform: Behavioral Insights Lead the Way

Resilient Roads: Cambodia’s Strategy to Safeguard Development Against Floods

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024