IN-SPACe Catalyzes Private Sector with 5 New Technology Transfers

IN-SPACe signed five Technology Transfer Agreements with non-governmental entities. With these agreements, the total TTAs signed by ISRO, NSIL, and IN-SPACe after space reforms reach 75. The agreements aim to empower India’s private sector to leverage cutting-edge space technologies for commercial and societal benefits.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 20-09-2024 19:54 IST | Created: 20-09-2024 19:54 IST
  • India

Indian National Space Promotion and Authorisation Centre (IN-SPACe) took a significant step in boosting private sector engagement by signing five Technology Transfer Agreements (TTA) with various non-governmental entities on Friday.

With these agreements in place, the total number of TTAs signed by Indian Science Research Organisation (ISRO), NewSpace India Limited (NSIL), and IN-SPACe since recent space reforms now stands at an impressive 75. Pawan Goenka, Chairman of IN-SPACe, stated, 'Achieving 75 TTAs is a monumental step that empowers India's private sector to utilize advanced space technologies for both commercial purposes and societal benefits.'

Among the entities signing the TTAs were Anabond Ltd, Salvo Industries Pvt Ltd, Micropack Pvt Ltd, and Astra Microwave Products Ltd. These agreements aim to facilitate private players' access to technologies developed by ISRO, encouraging their use in space-related and other sectors such as agriculture, energy, infrastructure, defence, telecommunications, and cybersecurity.

(With inputs from agencies.)

