IN-SPACe Catalyzes Private Sector with 5 New Technology Transfers

Indian National Space Promotion and Authorisation Centre (IN-SPACe) took a significant step in boosting private sector engagement by signing five Technology Transfer Agreements (TTA) with various non-governmental entities on Friday.

With these agreements in place, the total number of TTAs signed by Indian Science Research Organisation (ISRO), NewSpace India Limited (NSIL), and IN-SPACe since recent space reforms now stands at an impressive 75. Pawan Goenka, Chairman of IN-SPACe, stated, 'Achieving 75 TTAs is a monumental step that empowers India's private sector to utilize advanced space technologies for both commercial purposes and societal benefits.'

Among the entities signing the TTAs were Anabond Ltd, Salvo Industries Pvt Ltd, Micropack Pvt Ltd, and Astra Microwave Products Ltd. These agreements aim to facilitate private players' access to technologies developed by ISRO, encouraging their use in space-related and other sectors such as agriculture, energy, infrastructure, defence, telecommunications, and cybersecurity.

