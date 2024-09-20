Left Menu

Kenyan Court's Landmark Ruling: Meta Faces Trial in Content Moderators' Case

A Kenyan court ruled that Meta, Facebook's parent company, can be sued in Kenya over the dismissal of content moderators. The moderators, who used to work for Sama, a contractor, were dismissed for attempting to organize a union. This ruling has significant implications for Meta's global operations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-09-2024 22:30 IST | Created: 20-09-2024 22:30 IST
Kenyan Court's Landmark Ruling: Meta Faces Trial in Content Moderators' Case
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A Kenyan court ruled on Friday that Meta, Facebook's parent company, can be sued in the East African nation over the dismissal of dozens of content moderators by a contractor.

Last year, the content moderators filed a lawsuit against Meta and two contractors, alleging they were terminated from their roles at Sama, a Kenya-based firm, for trying to organize a union and were subsequently blacklisted from applying for similar roles at another firm, Majorel.

The case, which originally had out-of-court settlement talks collapse in October, holds significant implications for Meta's global operations as the company collaborates with moderators worldwide. The Court of Appeal's decision upholds previous labor court rulings that Meta could face trial for the moderators' dismissals and alleged poor working conditions.

Meta, along with its contractors Sama and Majorel, declined immediate comment to Reuters. Meta has previously claimed its partners provide industry-leading conditions, while Sama and Majorel have respectively stated their adherence to Kenyan law and policy of not commenting on active litigation.

Lawyer for the content moderators, Mercy Mutemi, described the ruling as a wake-up call for Big Tech to address human rights violations in their value chains.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Huawei's Mate XT: The Tri-Foldable Wonder Faces Supply Chain Hurdles

Huawei's Mate XT: The Tri-Foldable Wonder Faces Supply Chain Hurdles

 Global
2
Trump Denounces Fed's Rate Cut as Political Maneuver

Trump Denounces Fed's Rate Cut as Political Maneuver

 United States
3
Indian-American Congressman Boosts South Asian Turnout for Kamala Harris in Michigan

Indian-American Congressman Boosts South Asian Turnout for Kamala Harris in ...

 United States
4
Taiwanese Pager Company's President Questioned in Lebanon Explosives Case

Taiwanese Pager Company's President Questioned in Lebanon Explosives Case

 Taiwan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Safeguarding Breastfeeding: WHO's Model Policy Against Formula Industry Influence

Capital Incentives: Boosting IT Investments but Slowing Cloud and AI Adoption

The Hidden Costs of Simplified Tax Systems: Challenges for Small Enterprises in Sub-Saharan Africa

Tobacco's Green Future: From Controversial Crop to Carbon-Reducing Biofuel

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024