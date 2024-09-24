Rajiv Mehta Named Chief of Business at JSW Auto Amid EV Expansion
JSW Group has appointed Rajiv Mehta as the Chief of Business for its automotive division, JSW Auto. Based in Mumbai, Mehta will report to Parth Jindal and work closely with Sajjan Jindal. His extensive experience in the automotive sector will aid JSW in its expansion into the electric vehicle market.
JSW Group has announced the appointment of Rajiv Mehta as the Chief of Business for its mobility arm, JSW Auto.
Operating from the company's headquarters in Mumbai, Mehta will report to Parth Jindal and collaborate closely with Sajjan Jindal, the Chairman of JSW Group.
Mehta joins JSW Auto at a pivotal time as the company prepares for rapid growth in the electric vehicle sector, according to Parth Jindal. With nearly 30 years in the automotive industry, Mehta's expertise will be crucial as JSW aims to develop sustainable and innovative electric vehicles for the Indian market.
Before his current role, Mehta served as the Chief of Business Strategy, Transformation & Analytics for the automotive division at Mahindra & Mahindra.
The USD 24 billion JSW Group, a key player in steel, energy, cement, infrastructure, paints, and venture capital, recently announced its entry into the electric mobility business.
