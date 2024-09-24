Left Menu

Dahua Launches Cutting-Edge WizColor Technology for Superior Night Time Imaging

Dahua Technology unveiled its new WizColor technology that combines sophisticated AI-ISP, large pixel sensors, and a large aperture for high-quality nighttime images. The technology improves visual processing efficiency by 40%, reduces power consumption by 30%, and significantly enhances image detail and color accuracy.

Updated: 24-09-2024
  • China

Dahua Technology, a global leader in video-centric AIoT solutions, has unveiled its groundbreaking WizColor technology, merging advanced AI-ISP, large pixel sensors, and F1.0 aperture in a single camera. This innovation enables cameras to capture vibrant, high-quality nighttime images, minimizing motion blur and preserving fine details.

WizColor boasts impressive features and intelligent functionalities, utilizing a high-performance AI-ISP chip that boosts visual model processing efficiency by 40% and cuts power consumption by 30%. The deep image processing algorithm in the AI-ISP chip increases detail restoration by 50% and reduces motion blur by 80%. Equipped with billion-level model training, WizColor offers a vast scenarios library and numerous extreme scenario algorithms.

Thanks to its F1.0 aperture, WizColor cameras absorb significantly more light, capturing vivid, brighter images under lowlight conditions. Its large pixel sensor converts more photons into stronger electrical signals, enhancing image brightness and reducing noise. Ideal for various applications, WizColor ensures higher image quality with accurate details and realistic colors, making it suitable for diverse settings like factories, parking lots, and farms.

