GE Aerospace GEnx Engines: Adapting to South Asia's Extreme Conditions

GE Aerospace's GEnx engines have completed two million flight hours with South Asian airlines, including Air India and Vistara. These engines, known for their flexibility and high performance in extreme conditions, are expected to see increased use as Air India plans to induct more Boeing 787 aircraft. GE Aerospace employs advanced AI and ML models for predictive maintenance to optimize engine performance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 25-09-2024 11:01 IST | Created: 25-09-2024 11:01 IST
GE Aerospace's GEnx engines have achieved a significant milestone by completing two million flight hours with South Asian airlines, according to a senior company official. The engines are known for their flexibility and capability to operate in extreme conditions, benefiting airlines like Air India and Vistara.

Currently, 90 GEnx engines power wide-body Boeing planes for carriers in South Asia. Air India Group has accounted for more than 90 per cent of the two million flight hours. By the end of 2023, the airline plans to induct 20 Boeing 787 aircraft, which will be powered by 40 GEnx engines.

GE Aerospace uses advanced AI and Machine Learning (ML) models for predictive maintenance, enhancing fuel efficiency, emissions, and sustainability. Aided by their innovative AI-enabled Blade Inspection Tool (BIT), GEnx engines are better monitored, ensuring faster and more accurate inspections. This technological advancement is expected to further boost the operational efficiency of these engines in South Asia.

