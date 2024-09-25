Left Menu

Innovative Geogrids by IITs Set to Revolutionize Eco-Friendly Construction

The Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs) in Indore and Hyderabad have jointly developed two geogrids, inspired by the Taj Mahal's architecture and the Indian star tortoise, to enhance eco-friendly construction. Named Multiaxial Diamond Anchored Octagonal Geogrid (MDAOG) and Multiaxial Concentric Octagonal Geogrid (MCOG), these innovations aim to address climate change and sustainability challenges.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Indore | Updated: 25-09-2024 11:13 IST | Created: 25-09-2024 11:13 IST
Innovative Geogrids by IITs Set to Revolutionize Eco-Friendly Construction
  • Country:
  • India

The Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs) in Indore and Hyderabad have collaboratively engineered two pioneering geogrids, drawing inspiration from the iconic Taj Mahal's architecture and the unique shell pattern of the Indian star tortoise, officials announced.

Named Multiaxial Diamond Anchored Octagonal Geogrid (MDAOG) and Multiaxial Concentric Octagonal Geogrid (MCOG), these advancements are expected to revolutionize civil engineering applications, such as the construction of flexible pavements and enhancing infrastructure resilience, particularly concerning climate change and sustainability, they said.

According to IIT Indore's director Prof Suhas Joshi, the geogrids align with the nation's commitment to the UN Sustainable Development Goals, addressing issues like climate change, resource scarcity, and waste management. These geogrids, which can be produced from recycled materials, offer diverse applications in civil engineering, including tunnel construction, riverbank protection, and soil erosion control, making them invaluable for sustainable infrastructure projects.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Accuses Zelenskiy of Favoring Democrats in 2024 Election

Trump Accuses Zelenskiy of Favoring Democrats in 2024 Election

 Global
2
California Enacts Law to Restrict Smartphone Use in Schools

California Enacts Law to Restrict Smartphone Use in Schools

 Global
3
Tsunami Advisory Issued for Izu Islands After Offshore Quake

Tsunami Advisory Issued for Izu Islands After Offshore Quake

 Japan
4
Phoenix Endures Record-Breaking Heatwave: A Deadly Summer

Phoenix Endures Record-Breaking Heatwave: A Deadly Summer

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

ChatGPT and Stock Forecasts: Examining AI’s Behavioral Biases in Financial Markets

Bridging Agricultural Gaps in Conflict: The Success of Ukraine’s Digital Support Programs

The Economic Impact of Syrian Refugees on Jordan: Labor Gains, Export Struggles

From Trade Agreements to Labor Gains: Cambodia's Path to Reducing Informality

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024