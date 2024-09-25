Innovative Geogrids by IITs Set to Revolutionize Eco-Friendly Construction

The Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs) in Indore and Hyderabad have collaboratively engineered two pioneering geogrids, drawing inspiration from the iconic Taj Mahal's architecture and the unique shell pattern of the Indian star tortoise, officials announced.

Named Multiaxial Diamond Anchored Octagonal Geogrid (MDAOG) and Multiaxial Concentric Octagonal Geogrid (MCOG), these advancements are expected to revolutionize civil engineering applications, such as the construction of flexible pavements and enhancing infrastructure resilience, particularly concerning climate change and sustainability, they said.

According to IIT Indore's director Prof Suhas Joshi, the geogrids align with the nation's commitment to the UN Sustainable Development Goals, addressing issues like climate change, resource scarcity, and waste management. These geogrids, which can be produced from recycled materials, offer diverse applications in civil engineering, including tunnel construction, riverbank protection, and soil erosion control, making them invaluable for sustainable infrastructure projects.

(With inputs from agencies.)