France's Budget Deficit: Realistic Goals and Challenges

The head of the Bank of France, Francois Villeroy de Galhau, declared on Wednesday that it is unrealistic for France to decrease its deficit below 3% of GDP within three years. However, he believes it is feasible within five years with the correct measures.

"Three years is not realistic, not economically or with regards to growth. But to do it in five years is possible," Villeroy, who also serves as a policymaker for the European Central Bank, explained to France 2 TV.

Earlier this week, French Finance Minister Antoine Armand revealed that the country's budget deficit is at one of the highest levels in history, forecasting a 2024 deficit of 5.1% of GDP, which exceeds the European Union's 3% limit.

