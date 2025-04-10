Empowering Rural India: Piramal Finance and ICICI Bank Join Forces for Enhanced Credit Access
Piramal Finance Limited's strategic partnership with ICICI Bank is set to enhance credit accessibility for middle and low-income borrowers, focusing on home loans and loans against property, especially in India's semi-urban and rural regions. This collaboration aims to bolster India's credit ecosystem and empower borrowers, fostering economic growth.
Piramal Finance Limited has partnered with ICICI Bank to enhance credit access for middle and low-income borrowers in India's rural and semi-urban areas. The focus is on home loans and loans against property, offering competitive rates and tailored solutions.
This collaboration leverages Piramal Finance's 'High Tech + High Touch' approach with ICICI Bank's financial expertise, aiming to strengthen Piramal's position in semi-urban regions and support the broader credit ecosystem.
With a strong branch network and a presence in 26 states, this partnership is poised to contribute to economic growth by offering affordable credit solutions to borrowers, particularly in Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities.
