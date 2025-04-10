Empowering Rural India: Piramal Finance and ICICI Bank Join Forces for Enhanced Credit Access

Piramal Finance Limited has partnered with ICICI Bank to enhance credit access for middle and low-income borrowers in India's rural and semi-urban areas. The focus is on home loans and loans against property, offering competitive rates and tailored solutions.

This collaboration leverages Piramal Finance's 'High Tech + High Touch' approach with ICICI Bank's financial expertise, aiming to strengthen Piramal's position in semi-urban regions and support the broader credit ecosystem.

With a strong branch network and a presence in 26 states, this partnership is poised to contribute to economic growth by offering affordable credit solutions to borrowers, particularly in Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities.

(With inputs from agencies.)