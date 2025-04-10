Left Menu

Empowering Rural India: Piramal Finance and ICICI Bank Join Forces for Enhanced Credit Access

Piramal Finance Limited's strategic partnership with ICICI Bank is set to enhance credit accessibility for middle and low-income borrowers, focusing on home loans and loans against property, especially in India's semi-urban and rural regions. This collaboration aims to bolster India's credit ecosystem and empower borrowers, fostering economic growth.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 10-04-2025 10:25 IST | Created: 10-04-2025 10:25 IST
Empowering Rural India: Piramal Finance and ICICI Bank Join Forces for Enhanced Credit Access
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Piramal Finance Limited has partnered with ICICI Bank to enhance credit access for middle and low-income borrowers in India's rural and semi-urban areas. The focus is on home loans and loans against property, offering competitive rates and tailored solutions.

This collaboration leverages Piramal Finance's 'High Tech + High Touch' approach with ICICI Bank's financial expertise, aiming to strengthen Piramal's position in semi-urban regions and support the broader credit ecosystem.

With a strong branch network and a presence in 26 states, this partnership is poised to contribute to economic growth by offering affordable credit solutions to borrowers, particularly in Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
IRS Chief Resigns Amid Controversial Data-Sharing Deal with ICE

IRS Chief Resigns Amid Controversial Data-Sharing Deal with ICE

 United States
2
Tragedy Strikes in Spotsylvania: Shooting Leaves Three Dead

Tragedy Strikes in Spotsylvania: Shooting Leaves Three Dead

 Global
3
China COSCO Advocates for Share Buybacks Amid Economic Optimism

China COSCO Advocates for Share Buybacks Amid Economic Optimism

 China
4
Premier League Poised for Champions League Expansion

Premier League Poised for Champions League Expansion

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI enhances digital forensics, yet raises alarm over accuracy and admissibility

PIN bypass, card cloning and replay attacks threaten EMV contactless payment security

AI skin cancer models built on western data may fail diverse Asian patients

AI transforms bipolar disorder care with real-time mood tracking

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025