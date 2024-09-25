Left Menu

China's Rare ICBM Test Raises Global Concerns

China conducted a rare launch of an intercontinental ballistic missile into the Pacific Ocean, raising international concerns about its nuclear build-up. The People's Liberation Army Rocket Force launched the ICBM, which carried a dummy warhead, as part of routine training. The move highlights China's advancing military capabilities and strategic deterrence efforts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-09-2024 12:20 IST | Created: 25-09-2024 12:20 IST
China announced on Wednesday that it had successfully carried out a rare launch of an intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) into the Pacific Ocean, a move likely to heighten international worries about the country's expanding nuclear arsenal. The ICBM, equipped with a dummy warhead, was launched by the People's Liberation Army Rocket Force at 8:44 a.m. Beijing time (0044 GMT) on Wednesday and landed in 'expected sea areas,' according to a statement from the Chinese defence ministry, which emphasized that the launch was a routine part of their annual training plan and not directed at any nation or specific target.

In a separate report, China said it had notified relevant countries in advance, though it did not reveal the missile's path or precise landing location in the Pacific Ocean. State media Xinhua reported that the launch 'effectively tested the performance of weapons and equipment and the training level of the troops, achieving the expected goal.'

Security experts noted the rarity of such long-range missile tests into the sea by China, which generally favors testing in isolated provinces. This test aligns with China's military modernization efforts and strategic deterrent capabilities. Singapore-based analyst Alexander Neill remarked that the move was designed to display that China's strategic deterrence mechanisms are operational, despite recent internal challenges within the Rocket Force.

