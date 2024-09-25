Left Menu

China Criticizes U.S. Plans to Ban Chinese Vehicle Tech

China has urged the U.S. to stop its 'unreasonable suppression' after the U.S. Commerce Department proposed new regulations banning Chinese software and hardware in vehicles. This move could bar Chinese cars from the U.S. market, citing national security concerns. China claims this disrupts the global automotive supply chain and harms U.S. consumers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-09-2024 14:24 IST | Created: 25-09-2024 14:24 IST
China has called on the United States to halt its 'unreasonable suppression' of Chinese companies, following U.S. proposals to ban Chinese software and hardware in vehicles due to national security concerns.

'The U.S. move has no factual basis, violates the principles of market economy and fair competition, and is a typical protectionist approach,' stated a spokesperson for China's commerce ministry. The U.S. Commerce Department proposed the regulation on Monday, initially reported by Reuters, which mandates American and major automakers to remove key Chinese software and hardware from vehicles connected to the internet and navigation systems.

The move 'seriously affects normal cooperation between China and the U.S. in the field of connected vehicles, disrupts the global automotive industry supply chain, and harms the interests of U.S. consumers,' the spokesperson added. This would effectively bar Chinese vehicles from entering the U.S. market, highlighting major concerns about data collection and potential foreign manipulation. In response to the escalating security tensions, China urges the U.S. to revoke these restrictive measures immediately.

(With inputs from agencies.)

