Meta Unveils Orion AR Glasses and AI Innovations at Connect Conference

Meta Platforms, the parent company of Facebook, unveiled its first working prototype of augmented-reality glasses, dubbed Orion, during its annual Connect conference in California on Wednesday. Alongside the product reveal, Meta showcased updates to its virtual-reality and artificial-intelligence offerings.

During the demonstration, CEO Mark Zuckerberg highlighted the Orion glasses' capabilities, emphasizing their magnesium alloy build, custom silicon, and user interaction enabled via hand-tracking voice and wrist-based neural interfaces. "This is the physical world with holograms overlaid on," Zuckerberg announced.

Meta also introduced enhancements to its AI assistant, making eye-catching updates to Ray-Ban Meta smart glasses, including new QR code scanning and real-time language translation features. The company revealed its strategy to flood Facebook and Instagram feeds with AI-generated personalized images. Riding on the AI wave, Meta also launched new versions of its Llama 3 models to boost AI integration across devices.

