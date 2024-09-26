Sony Introduces Eye-Catching Chroma Collection Accessories for PS5 Slim

Sony has unveiled the Chroma Collection, a vivid array of accessory options for the PlayStation 5 Slim, featuring iridescent finishes that promise to enhance the console's look. The series introduces three dynamic shades: Chroma Pearl, Chroma Indigo, and Chroma Teal, according to GSM Arena.

The Chroma Pearl finish maintains a resemblance to the PS5's original white but uniquely shifts between light pink and cream hues. Chroma Indigo, on the other hand, embodies a bold blend of deep blue and purple tones. Chroma Teal offers a striking blend of rich green shades with blue undertones, delivering a standout appearance.

These accessories will be available solely for the newly designed PS5 Slim, with console covers priced at $65 each, as reported by GSM Arena. DualSense controllers in these vibrant colors will retail for $80 each, offering the same functionality as their existing models.

Pre-orders for the Chroma Collection start on October 3. The Chroma Pearl and Chroma Indigo accessories will be available from November 7, with Chroma Teal set to launch later on January 23, 2025, according to ANI.

