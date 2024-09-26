Digha's Digital Transformation: Undersea Cable Set to Revolutionize Bengal's IT Landscape

An undersea cable landing station is set to become operational in Digha, Purba Medinipur district, by the first quarter of 2026, according to Amit Mitra, principal chief advisor to West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

Speaking at the Indo-Pacific Economic Conclave 2024 organized by the Bengal Chamber of Commerce, Mitra noted that the cable landing station project, spearheaded by Reliance Jio, will significantly boost internet connectivity and data transfer capabilities within the region.

Currently, eastern India's signals are routed through Mumbai or Chennai, causing latency and potential bottlenecks. The Rs 1,000-crore project, approved in August 2020, aims to address these issues. Mitra highlighted that the project would transform business operations and create a new IT backbone in the state.

In addition, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) plans to expand its footprint in the region by employing an additional 16,000 people in the coming years, attributed to the government's updated IT policies and infrastructure advancements.

The state's broadband policy of 2020 has attracted Rs 7,500 crore in telecom investments, while the data center policy of 2021 has led to the establishment of 11 data centers in West Bengal. Mitra declared the Silicon Valley project a success, with 41 companies occupying the initial 200 acres of land.

Additionally, Global Foundries' investment in the semiconductor sector marks another milestone in the state's ongoing efforts to modernize its IT industry.

