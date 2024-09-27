Left Menu

Novant Health Partners with CitiusTech to Enhance Healthcare through Data Intelligence

CitiusTech has become Novant Health’s preferred vendor for Enterprise Data & Decision Intelligence services. This partnership aims to leverage cutting-edge technologies to improve patient outcomes and operational efficiency across Novant Health’s extensive network in North Carolina and South Carolina.

In a strategic move to optimize healthcare delivery, CitiusTech has been named Novant Health's preferred vendor for Enterprise Data & Decision Intelligence services. This collaboration is set to harness advanced data analytics to enhance patient care and operational efficiency.

Novant Health's expansive network, which includes over 850 locations and 19 medical centers in North and South Carolina, will benefit from CitiusTech's expertise in data platform development, engineering, and analytics. These solutions are designed to make clinical and operational decision-making more effective.

Rajan Kohli, CEO of CitiusTech, highlighted the partnership's potential impact, stating, "We're focused on creating solutions that improve patient care, boost efficiency, and drive real impact across the board." As the healthcare sector increasingly adopts a data-first approach, this collaboration underscores the vital role of data intelligence in advancing healthcare standards.

