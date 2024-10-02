Russia to Conduct Nationwide Emergency Alert System Test Amid Ukraine Conflict

Russia is set to conduct a nationwide test of its emergency public warning systems on Wednesday. The exercise will feature sirens wailing and interruptions to television and radio broadcasts, in a twice-annual initiative held against the backdrop of the ongoing war in Ukraine.

Scheduled for around 10.30 a.m. across most of Russia's 11 time zones, the test will involve sirens sounding for a minute and loudspeakers broadcasting an 'Attention Everyone!' message, according to an announcement by the emergency ministry on the Telegram messaging app.

The primary goal of the drill is to verify the functionality of the warning systems and ensure readiness among responsible personnel, as well as to increase public awareness. The ministry emphasized, 'Don't panic - everything is according to plan.' The frequency of these rehearsals has been doubled since last year, reflecting heightened geopolitical tensions following Russia's initiation of the conflict in Ukraine in 2022.

(With inputs from agencies.)