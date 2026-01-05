Dollar Strengthens Amid Key Economic Data and Geopolitical Tensions

The start of 2026 saw the dollar climb to multi-week highs against various currencies, following a weak December performance. Key economic data releases this week are the primary focus for traders. Meanwhile, geopolitical developments in Venezuela, particularly following the U.S. capture of President Nicolas Maduro, add uncertainty to the market.

President Donald Trump has warned of further military action in Venezuela unless cooperation is offered regarding U.S. oil interests and drug trafficking issues. He also indicated potential military intervention in Colombia and Mexico. Despite these tensions, analysts suggest that the dollar's rally might falter if upcoming U.S. employment data reveals economic fragility.

The dollar index shows a rise for the fifth consecutive day, primarily due to euro weakness. Experts like Jeremy Stretch of CIBC Markets believe the current dollar rally might be vulnerable to corrections if U.S. data points to an economic slowdown. With important data releases, like ISM manufacturing figures and the non-farm payrolls report, investors remain cautious, anticipating a possible shift in monetary policy.

(With inputs from agencies.)