Controversy in IPL and Future of Milk Industry

As tensions persist around religious biases in the IPL player auctions, Chief Minister Sukhu of Himachal Pradesh steers attention towards bolstering the state's dairy industry.

In recent directives, Sukhu emphasized enhancing Milkfed operations. He mandated an online system to maintain milk procurement data and advocated for fortified product quality standards.

Additionally, the Chief Minister announced a significant hike in the Minimum Support Price for cow and buffalo milk, complemented by increased subsidies, reflecting an effort to provide economic relief to local farmers.