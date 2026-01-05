Controversy in IPL and Future of Milk Industry

Left Menu

A discussion emerges around religion in IPL player auctions, juxtaposed with developments in Himachal Pradesh's dairy sector. The state's Chief Minister focuses on boosting Milkfed operations and increasing support prices for milk, aiming to fortify the economic strength of local farmers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-01-2026 22:34 IST | Created: 05-01-2026 22:34 IST
Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu chairs meeting (Photo/CMO) . Image Credit: ANI
As tensions persist around religious biases in the IPL player auctions, Chief Minister Sukhu of Himachal Pradesh steers attention towards bolstering the state's dairy industry.

In recent directives, Sukhu emphasized enhancing Milkfed operations. He mandated an online system to maintain milk procurement data and advocated for fortified product quality standards.

Additionally, the Chief Minister announced a significant hike in the Minimum Support Price for cow and buffalo milk, complemented by increased subsidies, reflecting an effort to provide economic relief to local farmers.

