Emerging Markets Rise Amid Geopolitical Tensions: Venezuela and Beyond

Emerging market equities advanced despite geopolitical tensions following the U.S. seizure of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro. This caused fluctuations in safe haven assets without discouraging risk appetite. Venezuela's international bonds rose alongside gains in other emerging market stocks, buoyed by AI optimism and economic indicators, such as Turkey's inflation dip.

Updated: 05-01-2026 15:29 IST
On Monday, emerging market equities saw an upswing as investors weighed new geopolitical risks after the U.S. capture of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro. Despite an uptick in safe haven assets, investors maintained their appetite for risk. President Donald Trump implied further action if Venezuela failed to cooperate on opening its oil industry and curbing drug trafficking.

Venezuela's global bonds climbed to nearly 38.8 cents on the dollar, per TradeWeb data. The state-run PDVSA curtailed crude production due to storage capacity limits amid a U.S. oil blockade reducing exports to zero. While Venezuela's effect on global oil prices remains minimal due to its small output share, analysts from JPMorgan anticipate a 10-point rally in its international debt on Monday. Venezuelan debt-holding company Ashmore saw its shares soar over 12%.

The MSCI emerging market stock index increased by 1.3%, reaching record levels during the session, although the currency gauge remained largely static. In Turkey, inflation dipped below forecasts, prompting calls for continued interest rate cuts. Asia demonstrated strong market performance fueled by AI optimism, with notable gains in Taiwanese and South Korean stocks. Chinese markets also rallied, setting the stage for potential focus shifts to Latin American assets later in the day.

