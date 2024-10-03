Unleashing India's AI-Powered Future: Google's Vision for Transformation
Google India MD Roma Datta Chobey emphasizes the importance of stakeholder collaboration to achieve India's AI ambitions. The AI-driven digital leap could generate Rs 33 lakh crore by 2030, revolutionizing access to essential services. She outlines three pillars for Google's efforts: empowering individuals, strengthening AI infrastructure, and preparing a future-ready workforce.
- Country:
- India
Google India Managing Director Roma Datta Chobey addressed the 'Google for India' event, highlighting the significance of addressing stakeholder concerns to advance India's AI ambitions. She cited the potential economic impact of AI in India, estimating value creation up to Rs 33 lakh crore by 2030.
Chobey emphasized AI's role in transforming access to essential services and empowering an entire generation of Indians. She reflected on past challenges, noting the digital revolution's impact on everyday tasks like booking tickets or paying bills.
Outlining Google's efforts, Chobey identified three main pillars: democratizing information and opportunities through AI, boosting India's AI ecosystem with sustainable infrastructure, and preparing an agile, future-ready workforce. She urged that India's digital journey continues and choices made today will define its next chapter.
(With inputs from agencies.)
