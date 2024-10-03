U.S. Cracks Down on Russian Cyber Operations

The U.S. Justice Department announced it has seized 41 internet domains utilized by Russian intelligence agents and their proxies, as part of a broader crackdown on cyber fraud and abuse.

This decisive action aligns with a civil case initiated by Microsoft, which seeks to restrain an additional 66 domains operated by the same actors.

According to the department, the confiscated domains were linked to hackers associated with a unit of the Russian Federal Security Service, highlighting ongoing international cybersecurity tensions.

