U.S. Cracks Down on Russian Cyber Operations
The United States Justice Department has taken control of 41 internet domains linked to Russian intelligence activities. This action coincided with Microsoft's legal measures to curb the operation of 66 related domains. The domains were associated with hackers connected to Russia's Federal Security Service.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-10-2024 22:57 IST | Created: 03-10-2024 22:57 IST
The U.S. Justice Department announced it has seized 41 internet domains utilized by Russian intelligence agents and their proxies, as part of a broader crackdown on cyber fraud and abuse.
This decisive action aligns with a civil case initiated by Microsoft, which seeks to restrain an additional 66 domains operated by the same actors.
According to the department, the confiscated domains were linked to hackers associated with a unit of the Russian Federal Security Service, highlighting ongoing international cybersecurity tensions.
(With inputs from agencies.)
