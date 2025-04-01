Maharashtra Partners with Microsoft to Launch AI Centres of Excellence

The Maharashtra government has partnered with Microsoft to set up Artificial Intelligence (AI) Centres of Excellence to boost AI adoption in state administration. This initiative aims to enhance public service efficiency and innovation.

Three AI centers will be established: a geospatial analytics hub in Mumbai to aid decision-making with satellite and GIS data, a forensic AI collaboration in Pune, and the Maharashtra Advanced Research and Vigilance for Enforcement of Reformed Laws (MARVEL) in Nagpur focusing on government innovations.

Microsoft will offer training to state employees through its MS Learn platform, equipping them with advanced AI skills. The deployment of AI solutions promises improved governance, transparency, and citizen service delivery, highlighting Maharashtra's commitment to digital governance innovation.

(With inputs from agencies.)