Left Menu

Maharashtra Partners with Microsoft to Launch AI Centres of Excellence

The Maharashtra government, in collaboration with Microsoft, will establish AI Centres of Excellence to enhance state administration through advanced AI technologies. This initiative includes setting up geospatial analytics, forensic collaboration, and research centers across Maharashtra to improve governance, decision-making, and service delivery using cutting-edge AI solutions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 01-04-2025 21:19 IST | Created: 01-04-2025 21:19 IST
Maharashtra Partners with Microsoft to Launch AI Centres of Excellence
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Maharashtra government has partnered with Microsoft to set up Artificial Intelligence (AI) Centres of Excellence to boost AI adoption in state administration. This initiative aims to enhance public service efficiency and innovation.

Three AI centers will be established: a geospatial analytics hub in Mumbai to aid decision-making with satellite and GIS data, a forensic AI collaboration in Pune, and the Maharashtra Advanced Research and Vigilance for Enforcement of Reformed Laws (MARVEL) in Nagpur focusing on government innovations.

Microsoft will offer training to state employees through its MS Learn platform, equipping them with advanced AI skills. The deployment of AI solutions promises improved governance, transparency, and citizen service delivery, highlighting Maharashtra's commitment to digital governance innovation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Taliban Leader Declares Democracy Dead, Sharia Reigns in Afghanistan

Taliban Leader Declares Democracy Dead, Sharia Reigns in Afghanistan

 Afghanistan
2
Trump's Liberation Day Tariffs: A Global Trade Shake-Up

Trump's Liberation Day Tariffs: A Global Trade Shake-Up

 Global
3
Global Trade Tensions Escalate Amid U.S. Tariff Uncertainty

Global Trade Tensions Escalate Amid U.S. Tariff Uncertainty

 Global
4
Trump's Global Tariff Strategy: A 'Liberation Day' Plan

Trump's Global Tariff Strategy: A 'Liberation Day' Plan

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Navigating Economic Uncertainty: Key Trends Shaping Global Markets in 2025

The Future of Finance: Privacy-Enhancing Technologies and the Role of Regulation

From Boom to Decline: How Nations Are Shaping the Future Through Population Policy

A New Lens on Currency Arbitrage: Purified CIP Brings Clarity to EM Financial Stress

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025