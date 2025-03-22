Left Menu

Crackdown on Gurugram's Fake Call Center: Microsoft's Unwanted Allies

Police in Gurugram dismantled a fake call center duping Canadians by impersonating Microsoft support. Operating from a rented home, the center, led by 13 individuals, used pop-up scams to extract $300-$500 from victims. Authorities seized laptops and phones and registered a case under cybercrime laws.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gurugram | Updated: 22-03-2025 20:25 IST | Created: 22-03-2025 20:25 IST
Crackdown on Gurugram's Fake Call Center: Microsoft's Unwanted Allies
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A fake call center in Gurugram, purporting to offer Microsoft technical support, was shut down by police after it scammed Canadian citizens. According to officials on Saturday, the bust resulted in the arrest of 13 individuals, including the operation's team leader.

Based in a rented property in Sushant Lok Phase 3, the fraudulent operation involved sending viruses to Canadian computers via pop-ups, coercing victims into paying $300 to $500 for so-called 'gift vouchers', alleged Gurugram ACP (Cyber) Priyanshu Dewan. Raids led to the seizure of twelve laptops and three mobile phones.

An FIR was filed at the Cybercrime police station under pertinent Indian laws. Inspector Naveen Kumar, upon a tip-off, led the raid where male and female 'call center' staff were caught in the act. Investigations revealed the operation lacked necessary OSP licenses or any related documents, and employees were earning a monthly salary of Rs 30,000.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Withdraws Order Against Law Firm After Concessions

Trump Withdraws Order Against Law Firm After Concessions

 United States
2
Pentagon's Big Decision: Who Will Build the Next-Gen Fighter Jet?

Pentagon's Big Decision: Who Will Build the Next-Gen Fighter Jet?

 Global
3
Federal Judge Blocks Elon Musk's Data Access Amid Privacy Breach Concerns

Federal Judge Blocks Elon Musk's Data Access Amid Privacy Breach Concerns

 Global
4
U.S. Delays $2.6 Billion Climate Finance to South Africa

U.S. Delays $2.6 Billion Climate Finance to South Africa

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Fear of being replaced? AI anxiety at work is wearing employees down

AI-powered wearables show promise in mental health monitoring

New machine learning model improves corn yield forecasts in drought-affected areas

AI can boost growth in BRICS but worsen poverty without strong governance

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025