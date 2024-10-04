Deependra Singh Rathore Takes Charge as Paytm's New CTO
Paytm's parent company, One 97 Communications Limited, has promoted Deependra Singh Rathore to Chief Technology Officer. Rathore, who joined the company in 2016, will now oversee AI-driven strategic tech initiatives. Former CTO, Manmeet Singh Dhody, transitions to the role of AI fellow.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 04-10-2024 21:46 IST | Created: 04-10-2024 21:46 IST
- Country:
- India
Paytm's parent firm, One 97 Communications Ltd, has announced a significant leadership change, elevating Deependra Singh Rathore to the position of Chief Technology Officer (CTO), as disclosed in a recent filing.
The company has repositioned its former CTO, Manmeet Singh Dhody, to a new role. Dhody will now serve as the AI fellow for the company.
Rathore, who joined the company and its affiliate, Paytm Payments Bank Limited, in January 2016, will drive AI-led strategic initiatives. He will also oversee the design and implementation of payment products and services.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Taiwanese Pager Company's President Questioned in Lebanon Explosives Case
Peru Battles Raging Fires: A Nation's Fight Against Devastation
Huawei's Mate XT: The Tri-Foldable Wonder Faces Supply Chain Hurdles
Taiwan Denies Manufacturing Detonators Used in Lebanon Attack
EU Commits $180M to Bolster Ukraine's Winter Energy Needs