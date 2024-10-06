Left Menu

Google Tightens Android Security with Advanced Anti-Theft Features

Google is ramping up Android security by introducing new anti-theft features like Theft Detection Lock, Offline Device Lock, and improved Remote Lock. These updates aim to safeguard personal data by ensuring device security even in offline scenarios, offering protection from common theft-related motions identified by AI.

Updated: 06-10-2024 23:48 IST | Created: 06-10-2024 23:48 IST
Representative Image (Image source: Pexels). Image Credit: ANI
  • United States

Google has unveiled a slew of new anti-theft features aimed at bolstering security for Android users, as reported by GSM Arena. Among the updates are the Theft Detection Lock, Offline Device Lock, and an improved Remote Lock function, with the former two being newly introduced functionalities earlier this year.

Theft Detection Lock employs artificial intelligence alongside device sensors to identify theft-related movements. For instance, if a thief attempts to snatch a phone from a user's hand, the feature promptly locks the device, denying access to all apps and data.

GSM Arena notes that the system can also detect theft-related movements, like those on a bike or in a car. Offline Device Lock further strengthens security by auto-locking the phone if a thief keeps it offline for long durations, ensuring protection even without internet connectivity.

The Remote Lock function provides users the ability to lock their devices remotely using their phone numbers, which becomes particularly handy if the Find My Device service is disabled or if users lack access to their Google account.

Although it's yet to be disclosed which Android devices will receive these updates, users should ensure their Google Play Services are up-to-date to benefit from these new safety measures, according to GSM Arena. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)

