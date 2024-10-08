Google Ordered to Open Up App Store: Epic Games Wins Major Antitrust Case
A U.S. judge has ordered Google to reform its mobile app business, enabling more competition in the Android marketplace. The ruling follows a lawsuit by Epic Games, which accused Google of monopolizing app distribution. Google's appeal process is underway, as compliance measures begin November 1.
A significant ruling was made on Monday, as a U.S. judge ordered Google to transform its mobile app operations. The decision is poised to allow Android users greater options in downloading apps and conducting transactions, as a result of the lawsuit by 'Fortnite' creator, Epic Games.
U.S. District Judge James Donato's ruling necessitates that Google facilitates rival sources on its app store, Play. Part of the injunction includes a three-year prohibition on Google against restricting third-party payment methods, ensuring users can access alternative app stores.
The court ruling also bans Google from incentivizing device makers with payments to preinstall its store. The response from Google and Epic remains pending, while Alphabet's shares saw a dip in the aftermath. Meanwhile, Google works on appealing the verdict, challenging its perceived monopolistic practices.
(With inputs from agencies.)
