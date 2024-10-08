Left Menu

Google Ordered to Open Up App Store: Epic Games Wins Major Antitrust Case

A U.S. judge has ordered Google to reform its mobile app business, enabling more competition in the Android marketplace. The ruling follows a lawsuit by Epic Games, which accused Google of monopolizing app distribution. Google's appeal process is underway, as compliance measures begin November 1.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-10-2024 00:51 IST | Created: 08-10-2024 00:51 IST
Google Ordered to Open Up App Store: Epic Games Wins Major Antitrust Case
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A significant ruling was made on Monday, as a U.S. judge ordered Google to transform its mobile app operations. The decision is poised to allow Android users greater options in downloading apps and conducting transactions, as a result of the lawsuit by 'Fortnite' creator, Epic Games.

U.S. District Judge James Donato's ruling necessitates that Google facilitates rival sources on its app store, Play. Part of the injunction includes a three-year prohibition on Google against restricting third-party payment methods, ensuring users can access alternative app stores.

The court ruling also bans Google from incentivizing device makers with payments to preinstall its store. The response from Google and Epic remains pending, while Alphabet's shares saw a dip in the aftermath. Meanwhile, Google works on appealing the verdict, challenging its perceived monopolistic practices.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Escalating Tensions: Middle East Conflict Intensifies

Escalating Tensions: Middle East Conflict Intensifies

 Global
2
Showdown in Sao Paulo: High-Stakes Mayoral Race

Showdown in Sao Paulo: High-Stakes Mayoral Race

 Global
3
Asian Stocks Surge Amid U.S. Economic Optimism

Asian Stocks Surge Amid U.S. Economic Optimism

 Global
4
Florida Braces for Largest Evacuation Since 2017 Amid Hurricane Milton Threat

Florida Braces for Largest Evacuation Since 2017 Amid Hurricane Milton Threa...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Impact of Global Shocks on Fragile Economies and the Role of External Support

Building a Low-Carbon Grid: The Economic Case for Renewables and Flexibility

Beyond Trade: How WTO Accession Reforms Fuel Long-Term Economic Expansion

Bridging the Divide: A Study on Regional Human Development in West Bengal

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024