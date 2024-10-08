Left Menu

Hanwha Aerospace's Strategic Shift: Doubling European Arms Revenue by 2027

Hanwha Aerospace, South Korea's top defence firm, aims to double its European land arms revenue by 2027 through local production agreements. The company is leveraging joint production deals, bolstered by governmental support, to build supply chains in Europe. Hanwha has significant contracts with Poland and Romania, and seeks to become a key supplier to NATO countries.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-10-2024 10:44 IST | Created: 08-10-2024 10:44 IST
In a strategic move, Hanwha Aerospace, South Korea's leading defence firm, aims to double its revenue from European land arms by 2027. The growth is attributed to strategic partnerships that involve manufacturing its products within the borders of its European clients.

The company has capitalized on geopolitical shifts, notably the need for countries to bolster their own defense capabilities. With this strategy, Hanwha has successfully secured massive contracts with nations like Poland and Romania, which include provisions for local production.

Despite its success, Hanwha maintains its commitment to remain a trusted supplier to NATO countries, focusing on rapid and cost-effective delivery of conventional weapons. The company's ambitious expansion plans are supported by the South Korean government, facilitating technology transfers and training resources for client countries.

(With inputs from agencies.)

