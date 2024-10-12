Private Sector Gains Access to PM GatiShakti Portal: A Game Changer in Infrastructure Planning

The government is set to extend access to its PM GatiShakti national master plan portal to the private sector within this year, aiming to revolutionize infrastructure planning and logistics cost management. Discussions are underway, and an official reassured that data sensitivity will remain a priority.

Amardeep Singh Bhatia, Secretary of DPIIT, highlighted that the portal contains sensitive data that should remain confidential. The department plans to engage the private sector in consultations to finalize the rollout details. This initiative, launched in October 2021, seeks to develop integrated infrastructure solutions.

The portal, currently exclusive to central and state governments, houses over 1,600 data layers covering various sectors. The government's move to provide access was initially discussed in the GDPDC meeting in July. Technical evaluation and framework finalizations are in progress to ensure secure and effective data sharing.

