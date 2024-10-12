Left Menu

Private Sector Gains Access to PM GatiShakti Portal: A Game Changer in Infrastructure Planning

The government plans to grant the private sector access to the PM GatiShakti national master plan portal this year, facilitating better infrastructure planning. Discussions are ongoing to ensure data sensitivity is preserved. Initially launched in 2021, the portal aims to streamline logistics and reduce costs, and currently serves government sectors.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 12-10-2024 13:57 IST | Created: 12-10-2024 13:57 IST
Private Sector Gains Access to PM GatiShakti Portal: A Game Changer in Infrastructure Planning
  • Country:
  • India

The government is set to extend access to its PM GatiShakti national master plan portal to the private sector within this year, aiming to revolutionize infrastructure planning and logistics cost management. Discussions are underway, and an official reassured that data sensitivity will remain a priority.

Amardeep Singh Bhatia, Secretary of DPIIT, highlighted that the portal contains sensitive data that should remain confidential. The department plans to engage the private sector in consultations to finalize the rollout details. This initiative, launched in October 2021, seeks to develop integrated infrastructure solutions.

The portal, currently exclusive to central and state governments, houses over 1,600 data layers covering various sectors. The government's move to provide access was initially discussed in the GDPDC meeting in July. Technical evaluation and framework finalizations are in progress to ensure secure and effective data sharing.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Kamala Harris Calls for Middle East De-escalation Amid Ongoing Israeli Conflicts

Kamala Harris Calls for Middle East De-escalation Amid Ongoing Israeli Confl...

 Global
2
Obama Rallies for Kamala Harris: 'Yes, She Can!' in Pennsylvania

Obama Rallies for Kamala Harris: 'Yes, She Can!' in Pennsylvania

 United States
3
Bridging Borders: China and Japan Seek Diplomatic Calm

Bridging Borders: China and Japan Seek Diplomatic Calm

 Global
4
Violence and Leadership: Chilpancingo's Struggle in the Midst of Chaos

Violence and Leadership: Chilpancingo's Struggle in the Midst of Chaos

 Mexico

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Machine Learning-Driven Solutions for Battery Temperature Control in Electric Motorcycles

Building a Resilient Future: How Parametric Insurance Addresses Global Climate Threats

Building Climate Resilience: UNDP’s Strategy for Capturing Adaptation Progress

Balancing Progress and Vulnerability: Tonga’s Fight Against Poverty Amid Natural Disasters

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024