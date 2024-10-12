FAA Greenlights SpaceX Starship 5 for Launch This Weekend
The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has approved SpaceX's Starship 5 for launch as early as Sunday. The approval arrived sooner than expected, following regulations met for safety, environmental, and licensing standards. The FAA has also greenlit the upcoming Starship 6 mission profile.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 12-10-2024 22:34 IST | Created: 12-10-2024 22:34 IST
- Country:
- United States
The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) granted approval on Saturday for the launch of SpaceX's Starship 5, which could occur as early as this Sunday.
Earlier this week, Reuters revealed the unexpectedly swift timetable, given that the FAA had not anticipated issuing a license determination before late November.
The FAA confirmed that SpaceX fulfilled all necessary safety, environmental, and licensing requirements for Starship 5's suborbital test flight. Additionally, the agency has approved the mission profile for the upcoming Starship 6.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- SpaceX
- FAA
- Starship 5
- launch
- suborbital
- test flight
- license
- safety
- environmental
- approval
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Government Approves Media License Transfer from Reliance to Star India
Bharti Airtel Prepays INR 8,465 Crore for 2016 Spectrum Licenses
DGCA Goes Digital: Electronic Licenses for Air Traffic Controllers
DGCA Launches Paperless Licenses for Air Traffic Controllers
Russian Court Freezes $372 Million in U.S. Banks over Ukrainian License Dispute