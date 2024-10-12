FAA Greenlights SpaceX Starship 5 for Launch This Weekend

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) granted approval on Saturday for the launch of SpaceX's Starship 5, which could occur as early as this Sunday.

Earlier this week, Reuters revealed the unexpectedly swift timetable, given that the FAA had not anticipated issuing a license determination before late November.

The FAA confirmed that SpaceX fulfilled all necessary safety, environmental, and licensing requirements for Starship 5's suborbital test flight. Additionally, the agency has approved the mission profile for the upcoming Starship 6.

(With inputs from agencies.)