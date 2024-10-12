Left Menu

FAA Greenlights SpaceX Starship 5 for Launch This Weekend

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has approved SpaceX's Starship 5 for launch as early as Sunday. The approval arrived sooner than expected, following regulations met for safety, environmental, and licensing standards. The FAA has also greenlit the upcoming Starship 6 mission profile.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 12-10-2024 22:34 IST | Created: 12-10-2024 22:34 IST
FAA Greenlights SpaceX Starship 5 for Launch This Weekend
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United States

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) granted approval on Saturday for the launch of SpaceX's Starship 5, which could occur as early as this Sunday.

Earlier this week, Reuters revealed the unexpectedly swift timetable, given that the FAA had not anticipated issuing a license determination before late November.

The FAA confirmed that SpaceX fulfilled all necessary safety, environmental, and licensing requirements for Starship 5's suborbital test flight. Additionally, the agency has approved the mission profile for the upcoming Starship 6.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
China's Bold Move: Special Treasury Bonds to Boost State Banks

China's Bold Move: Special Treasury Bonds to Boost State Banks

 China
2
Pat Cummins Ready for Crucial Series Against India

Pat Cummins Ready for Crucial Series Against India

 Global
3
China's Major Banks Slash Mortgage Rates to Boost Economy

China's Major Banks Slash Mortgage Rates to Boost Economy

 China
4
Foxconn Scandal: Employees Under Bribery and Embezzlement Probe in China

Foxconn Scandal: Employees Under Bribery and Embezzlement Probe in China

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Machine Learning-Driven Solutions for Battery Temperature Control in Electric Motorcycles

Building a Resilient Future: How Parametric Insurance Addresses Global Climate Threats

Building Climate Resilience: UNDP’s Strategy for Capturing Adaptation Progress

Balancing Progress and Vulnerability: Tonga’s Fight Against Poverty Amid Natural Disasters

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024