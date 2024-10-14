Left Menu

Taiwan's Delicate Balance Amid China's War Games

Top Taiwanese security official Joseph Wu asserts the necessity of caution and moderation amid intensifying pressures from China's ongoing war games near the island, emphasizing Taiwan's commitment to maintaining the status quo across the Taiwan Strait.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Taipei | Updated: 14-10-2024 07:42 IST | Created: 14-10-2024 07:42 IST
  • Country:
  • Taiwan

Amid increasing pressure from China, Taiwan is urged to remain vigilant, according to a top security official.

At an international forum in Taipei focused on Chinese politics, National Security Council Secretary-General Joseph Wu emphasized Taiwan's approach of staying alert and maintaining moderation.

Wu reinforced Taiwan's commitment to preserving the current status quo across the Taiwan Strait, despite China's recent military exercises around the island.

(With inputs from agencies.)

